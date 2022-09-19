TRAWICK, Texas (KETK) – Trawick is a farming community on State Highway 204 in Nacogdoches County.

It was founded just after 1900 when the Texas and New Orleans Railroad was built through the area. The community was named after John R. Trawick, who gave land for the town.

In 1902, a post office was established there and a school was in operation by 1904. The town did well during the cotton boom of the 1920s, then was hit hard by the collapse of the cotton industry and the Great Depression.

Trawick has a population of around 100 people.

