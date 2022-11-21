VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van is on Farm Road 314, State Highway 110 and Interstate 20 near the Van Field 14 miles east of Canton in east central Van Zandt County.

Van’s first settlers in the area had arrived by the time of the civil war.

By 1874, the town was originally named Swindall for George Swindall, who donated land for a school west of the present business district and land north of that site in 1891 to the Methodist church.

In 1894, schoolteacher Henry Vance, established a post office, and the name Van was chosen when the post office renamed the community.

A pure oil company survey near the town in 1927 led to the discovery of oil at the property.

By 1994, the Van Field had produced 502 million barrels of oil.

The population was over 2,600 at the 2010 census.

