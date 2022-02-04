WARREN CITY, Texas (KETK) – KETK News saluted the small town of Warren City on Friday.

It’s located in northwestern Gregg County and southeastern Upshur County.

The town was named after the Warren Petroleum Corporation, which manufactures natural gas and is the town’s main industry.

Warren City has a total area of 1.8 square miles. There were 167 people living in the town in 1960, and the population was 341 in 2019.

