SMALL TOWN SALUTE: #WeAreVan

VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van sits 75 miles east of Dallas and 26 miles northwest of Tyler.

Van is part of Van Zandt County and was founded in 1874. The town was originally called Swindoll after George Swindoll, who donated significant portions of land to the Methodist Church and a school in 1891.

In 1894, a man named Henry Vance established a post office for the town, thus leading to renaming the town Van.

Oil was also discovered in the Van area in 1927, and by 1994, the Van Oil Field produced over 502 million barrels of oil.

