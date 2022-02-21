WELLS, Texas (KETK) – Wells is off Highway 69, 23 miles south of Rusk in southern Cherokee County.

It was first established in 1885 as a stop on the new Kansas and Gulf Short Line Railroad, which was made to connect Tyler with Sabine Pass in Jefferson County. The small town was named for Major E. H. Wells, who worked for the railroad as a civil engineer.

A post office opened in 1886, and the town continued to grow for years afterwards. By 1890, the town had a population of 50 and boasted a sawmill, a hotel, a Methodist church and three general stores.

During the 1910s, the town boomed. The First State Bank of Wells opened in 1913, and the next year the population grew to 300. During the 20s, the community incorporated, and soon after the population grew to 475 residents.

After World War II, the population continued to grow. By 1990, the population was at 761. Over time, the number of businesses in the town slowly fell from 26 in 1952 to seven in 1990.

If you want your small town to be featured on our segment, send an email to smalltown@ketk.com with pictures and why your town should be on our show.