WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – White oak is located in the rolling hills and piney woods of North East Texas in Gregg County.

When oil was discovered in the 1930s, the city was firmly established.

White Oak was once a bedroom community to Longview and then matured into a city that offers modern living.

With White Oak being located just west of Longview, residents are able to enjoy small-town living and still conveniently take advantage of cultural and shopping opportunities in a larger metropolitan area.

The population hasn’t changed much in the last decade. The town has a little more than 6,000 people.

