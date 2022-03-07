ZAVALLA, Texas (KETK) – Zavalla, originally known as Zavalla Prairie, sits on Highway 69 near the city of Lufkin.

It was established in 1900, thanks to the Texas and New Orleans Railroad. The town is named for Lorenzo De Zavala, who served as the first vice-president of the Republic of Texas. Zavalla was a Mexican rancher, politician, and signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence.

Zavalla is a heavily-wooded area, and it’s best to watch your speed when driving through.

There are roughly 700 people that call Zavalla home.

