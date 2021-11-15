SMALL TOWN SLAUTE: Reklaw is ‘Walker’ backwards

REKLAW, Texas (KETK) – Named after Margaret Walker, this small town sits just east of Rusk and has a population of just 327 people.

Rather than call the town Walker like the name it is based on, the founders decided to call it by its reverse name, which gave them Reklaw.

The small town falls mostly within Cherokee County, but a portion is a part of Rusk County.

