TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK’s Neal Barton traveled to the Lake Tyler Marina area on Wednesday to salute the community.

Lake Tyler was built in 1949. It is part of Tyler’s drinking supply and spans for 2,400 acres of water.

Wendy, a manager at the Lake Tyler Marina, told KETK that people can go out to the marina and launch their own boats.

Boat rentals are available from individuals on the marina where guests can also rent kayaks, paddleboards and more. The ducks at the lake are friendly and duck food is available in the marina store to feed them.

There is a grill on the marina side and a bar and grill restaurant on the opposite side. The marina is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and there are RV spots available.

Wake Authority does free surf lessons on Thursday afternoons from 5-7 p.m. and signup is available on their website. They also sell surfboards, apparel and repair boats in their full service shop.

Holly, with Visit Tyler, said that Lake Tyler is a huge draw for residents and tourists in the summer. She said that one of the benefits of Lake Tyler is that it is completely free to go to. For more information about fun things to do in Tyler, click here.