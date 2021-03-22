SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Malakoff is named after a place in Russia

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) — Malakoff, a small town in Henderson County on Highway 31 joins Odessa, Moscow and Sabastopol as the only cities in Texas named after places in the former Soviet Union.

Like many East Texas towns, Malakoff started under a different name — actually two different names: Caney Creek and Mitcham Chapel.

In 1854, the town applied to obtain a post office from the federal government. In doing so, leaders asked for the names that were already in use. Postal authorities in Washington suggested the name Malakoff.

The population today remains about 3,000 people.