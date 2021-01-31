Smith County allows residents to postmark property tax payments till Feb. 1

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Property taxes are due statewide on Jan. 31, however, Smith County will allow a one-day grace period for residents to postmark their payments by Feb. 1, otherwise penalties and fees will incur.

The Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said that since Jan. 31 falls on a Sunday, those mailing property tax payments must have them postmarked on or before Feb. 1.

Payments will be accepted online, in person or through the Tax Office’s new drop box.

“This drop box will allow customers to drop off their property tax payments without mailing it or coming in the building,” Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber said.

The Tax Office also takes payments in person with cash, check, money order and debit or credit cards. A 2.5% fee is added to debit or credit card payments.

Barber said his office does take partial payments, and he encourages people to pay what they can, when they can since late fees are only added to the balance due.

Once delinquent, 7% penalties and interest are added to what is due. Those fees increase by 2% for each month payments are late. If the property taxes are not paid by July 1, 2021, there are 33% in penalty, interest and collection fees added to the account, Barber said.

The Tax Office in the Cotton Belt Building, is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Property tax payments can also be made in person at the Tax Office Substations, at 2616 S. Main St. in Lindale; and in Noonday, at 15405 Highway 155 South.

For more information, call 903-590-2920 or visit Smithcounty.com.