TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has canceled jury duty for Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Those who had been summoned for jury duty, should now not come to Smith County Courthouse, Penny Clarkston, district clerk, said.
- Cherokee SO asking help to find man suspected of property crimes
- Lufkin PD searching for burglars who stole $3,000 worth of power tools, music equipment
- Marty Schottenheimer, former Chiefs coach and Hall of Famer, dies at 77
- After long separation, Texas nursing student gives COVID-19 vaccine to his own grandparents
- Smith County cancels Feb. 10 jury duty