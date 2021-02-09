Smith County cancels Feb. 10 jury duty

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has canceled jury duty for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Those who had been summoned for jury duty, should now not come to Smith County Courthouse, Penny Clarkston, district clerk, said. 

