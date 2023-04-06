This post is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deanna Sims with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County stopped by East Texas Live to talk about their recent recognition by the Sloan Law Firm for their service to the community.

CAC Smith County was formed to minimize trauma for children who have experienced abuse.

“This is a huge problem,” Sims said. “It’s much bigger than people know. As a matter of fact, by the time children reach the age of 18, one in ten of them will be sexually abused.”

The center does forensic interviews between children and a specially-trained interviewer and provides medical services, trauma-focused therapy, family resources and more. They also help provide community education for schoolchildren and trauma training for educators.

Sims said being recognized by the Sloan Law Firm for all their hard work is wonderful.

“We are so appreciative of the recognition and the awareness they provide by giving us that encouragement,” Sims said. “This kind of work is not easy, and we are just so thankful that there are community partners like Sloan Law Firm who are interested in improving the lives of children in our community, it means a lot.”

To get in contact and learn more about the center, visit CACSmithCounty.org.