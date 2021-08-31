Smith County designates September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County commissioners on Tuesday adopted a resolution officially designating September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In attendance at the meeting were local pediatric families and the Gold Network of East Texas. The organization was founded in 2015 and helps connect families that have children battling cancer in order to support each other.

According to a release from the county, childhood cancer receives less than 4% of the federal cancer research budget.

The GNET will hold its annual “Go Gold Tyler on the Square,” which raises awareness and recognizes local pediatric cancer fighters Tuesday night.

There will be live music, food trucks and activities for kids. The event is open to the community and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Tyler Gold Run 5K and 10K will be held at Bergfeld Park on Sept. 18. To register, please click here.