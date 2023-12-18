TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County donated surplus computer supplies to Mustard Seed Ministries to be repurposed for school children in need.

According to a release, Smith County donated 115 laptops, 96 desktops, 51 monitors, 16 servers, 15 printers and miscellaneous equipment that Mustard Seed Ministries (MSM) said they will refurbish and give to local school children.

MSM is a ministry of the United Methodist Church, specializing in computer equipment, teaching people how to use them for education and work and refurbishing equipment to donate to local students.

Dr. Karen Jones, the founder and president of MSM, said the organization serves eight school districts and home-schooled students. They have reportedly distributed 576 computers this year.

The organization started as a one-time computer class in 2001, and now has over a dozen volunteers and teaches multiple classes. Smith County said they have donated computers to the organization for several years to be refurbished and given to children in school who do not have computers of their own.