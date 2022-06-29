TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Food Security Council formed with the goal of ending hunger in East Texas held their Community Resource Roadshow on Wednesday.

According to the group, one in five adults and one in four children in Smith County faces hunger every day. Members say, the challenge is that while hunger is prevalent, it may not always be visible.

The produce drop and roadshow was held in partnership with the East Texas Food Bank at the New Days Community Church and allowed community members with benefits assistance for WIC enrollment, free health screenings, job support, and fresh produce.

If you are interested in getting involved with the organization