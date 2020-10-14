Smith County partners with Habitat for Humanity for home repair programs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the city council unanimously voted for the approval of a contract with Habitat for Humanity to administer two home repairs programs.

The two programs include the Critical Home Repair Program and the Targeted Home Repair Program.

The programs are open to low and moderate-income owner-occupied households within the city of Tyler.

The programs address disrepair that threatens the health and/or safety of the occupants and/or limits disabled accessibility to and from or within the home.

“These programs expand the supply of decent, safe and sanitary housing. The repairs are designed to correct health and safety hazards, protect owners and occupants from dangerous living conditions in deteriorated housing and extend the life of household units.” Dustin Wilson, Community Development Manager

The difference between Targeted Home Repair and the Critical Home Repair programs is that the Targeted Home Repair program is limited to home within the targeted area and will include exterior painting.

The Targeted Home Repair Program is for residents living in the area surrounding the new Hidden Palace subdivision located at West Queen Street and North Palace Avenue.

The Targeted Area is bordered by West Morris Street to the north, Moore Avenue to the west, West Bow Street to the south, and Border Avenue to the east.

Owners of the household must reside in the home in which repairs are requested.

A household would not be able to participate in both the Critical Home Repair Program and Targeted Home Repair Program.

The maximum amount of repairs are capped at $10,000 per household.

The Critical Home Repair Program will be administered by Habitat for Humanity of Smith County for a total cost of $165,000.

Of this amount, $150,000 will be used for repairs while $15,000 will be used as an administrative fee paid to Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

The Targeted Home Repair Program will utilize no more than $110,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds.

Of this amount, $100,000 will be for repairs while $10,000 will be an administrative fee paid to Habitat for Humanity.

Residents interested in the program can visit smithcountyhabitat.org to download an application or contact Deanna Gordon at (903) 595-6630 for more information.