TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved auctioning off surplus equipment from the Road and Bridge Department.

The online auction will begin on July 28 and runs through Aug. 11 on and can be accessed by clicking here.

The Smith County Purchasing Director said the road and bridge equipment has outlived its useful life and is no longer needed by the county.

The equipment can be viewed in person by appointment on Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, between 9 a.m. and noon. To schedule an appointment, call (903) 590-4726. The equipment is located at the Road and Bridge Material Yard, at 11220 County Road 1121 in Tyler.

The following items are up for auction: fork lift, three trailers, two truck beds, truck rack, 1984 Blazer, 1985 Chevrolet pickup, five rotary mowers, 1991 Gradall, 2000 Badger 670, grip roller, six tractors, two asphalt zippers, tiller, post hole auger and truck tank.

Smith County typically holds surplus auctions twice a year.