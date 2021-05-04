South Tyler Rotary Club to host annual Spaghetti Supper in May

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The South Tyler Rotary Club (STR) is holding their annual Reed Franklin Spaghetti Supper in May.

The event will be hosted on May 20, 2021 and the theme is “Feeding Our Neighbors!”

STR is working with Meals on Wheels, PATH, Highway 80 / Gateway to Hope, Salvation Army, Camp V, and Tyler Street Team to give 1,200 meals to community members.

The spaghetti super has been an annual event for 28 years. It is the primary fundraiser for STR. The donations will help non-profits through grants.

The supper is names after the former STR club president who passed away April 2015. STR President Diana Kavanaugh said he “was a founder of the spaghetti supper and a great champion of civic causes in the community.”

STR President-Elect Beth Blaisell is hoping people will participate as “ (they) serve to change lives in East Texas.”

STR will prepare spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Rotarians will be serving and delivering the meals.

Partner organizations will also be able to use the day’s budget for their needs.

East Texans can show their support by sponsoring the supper. There is different levels such as the Diamond Sponsor-$10,000, Ruby Sponsor $5,000, Sapphire Sponsor $2,500 and Emerald Sponsor $1,000. All donations are appreciated.

“Tax-deductible sponsorships will be recognized in print, digital and social media promotion,” said STR.

Sponsors can also ask to have meals delivered to a business. Checks may be mailed to the South Tyler Rotary Foundation at P.O. Box 7153, Tyler, Texas 75711.