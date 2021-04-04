St. Francis Episcopal Church of Tyler holds Easter drive-through event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With a long list of Easter events in East Texas for you and your family to enjoy, one Tyler church opted for a more socially-distanced set up.

Cars lined up for the St. Francis Episcopal Church drive-through so people could participate in holiday fun from their cars.

There were a total of five stations. Kids would get bags at the first station and then go through the other stations where they would get bunny ears, Easter eggs, bubbles and other treats.

“There’s stations, and as you drive through, your car stops at different stations and there’s different items at each station for the kids,” Church volunteer Kathy Dunn said. “There’s 5 stations and the first station is just a bag to hold all of your Easter items. We also have a station where you get bunny ears so that you can celebrate with the Easter bunny with your bunny ears.”

The St. Francis Episcopal Church teamed up with St. Clare’s Episcopal Church to hand out coloring books, water as well as other items.

For Easter Sunday, the church had their regular church service at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

On May 2nd, the church will host a blood drive with Carter Blood Center between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.