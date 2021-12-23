TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler volunteer organization hosted a special holiday event on Thursday and provided food to community members through their food pantry.

St. Vincent DePaul and local children volunteered to provide meals to homeless people. The event happened from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Toni Maldonado with the pantry said they have helped many people. They provided food for 82 families in one day last week. The event on Thursday went well.

“It was a big success today. We debated whether we would serve today because we’re mainly volunteers. Everybody just decided ‘let’s do it one more day even though it was the 23rd of December.’ We’re glad we did because we had a lot of people come because most of the other pantries were not open today,” said Mike Allgaier, with St. Vincent DePaul.

Organizers helped provide food for 60 families in time for the holidays. After the event volunteers had a potluck to celebrate.

St. Vincent DePaul has been serving the community more than 10 years.