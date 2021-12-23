St. Vincent DePaul volunteers help East Texas families with their food pantry

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler volunteer organization hosted a special holiday event on Thursday and provided food to community members through their food pantry.

St. Vincent DePaul and local children volunteered to provide meals to homeless people. The event happened from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Toni Maldonado with the pantry said they have helped many people. They provided food for 82 families in one day last week. The event on Thursday went well.

“It was a big success today. We debated whether we would serve today because we’re mainly volunteers. Everybody just decided ‘let’s do it one more day even though it was the 23rd of December.’ We’re glad we did because we had a lot of people come because most of the other pantries were not open today,” said Mike Allgaier, with St. Vincent DePaul.

Organizers helped provide food for 60 families in time for the holidays. After the event volunteers had a potluck to celebrate.

St. Vincent DePaul has been serving the community more than 10 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51