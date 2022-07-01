TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Stepping Stone School in Tyler held their “A Storybook 4th of July Patriotic Children’s Parade” on Friday morning, and dedicated it to the victims of the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The children dressed as storybook characters for the parade, and the school is currently collecting children’s books to send to the Uvalde school’s library in memory of those who were lost.

Ms. Texas Senior Classic Pageant queens, contestants and staff were in attendance to support the Stepping Stone children.

Reigning Queen Wilma Burke, of Texarkana, was in attendance dressed as the Queen of Hearts, and former queen Regina Money performed an aerial ballet.

Many of the Stepping Stone children also decorated their trikes, bikes, wagons and baby buggies for the parade. Local Marines presented the colors, and students tied yellow ribbons on for the troops.