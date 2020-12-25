Take steps to avoid home fires during holidays, winter season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire safety experts say the holiday season and winter months typically are a peak time for home fires. Some of these fires start when objects are left too close to heaters and fire places.

“The Christmas trees and the holiday decorations and lights for the most part are up. And so, we’ve got all those combustibles in our home. … That is part of the reason we see more residential structure fires,” Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said.

“We typically see an uptick in the number of residential structure fires in November, December, January and even February the trend line (for home fires) kind of goes the wrong way. It is because we’ve all these combustibles often times in close proximity to those heating products,” he said.

Every year in the United States, fire departments respond to about 200 home fires involving Christmas trees, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

By keeping a natural Christmas tree watered, homeowners can enjoy the holidays with a beautiful and safer Christmas tree.



Christmas Tree Fire Safety Tips



The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) suggests several steps to reduce the risk of a Christmas tree fire.