Take steps to avoid home fires during holidays, winter season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fire safety experts say the holiday season and winter months typically are a peak time for home fires. Some of these fires start when objects are left too close to heaters and fire places.
“The Christmas trees and the holiday decorations and lights for the most part are up. And so, we’ve got all those combustibles in our home. … That is part of the reason we see more residential structure fires,” Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said.
“We typically see an uptick in the number of residential structure fires in November, December, January and even February the trend line (for home fires) kind of goes the wrong way. It is because we’ve all these combustibles often times in close proximity to those heating products,” he said.
Every year in the United States, fire departments respond to about 200 home fires involving Christmas trees, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
By keeping a natural Christmas tree watered, homeowners can enjoy the holidays with a beautiful and safer Christmas tree.
Christmas Tree Fire Safety Tips
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) suggests several steps to reduce the risk of a Christmas tree fire.
- Always keep the tree well-watered. Make sure to check the water level in the stand daily.
- Make sure that the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source (e.g. space heaters, candles, fireplaces, heat vents, or lights).
- Make sure that the tree does not block an exit.
- Only use decorative lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory. Make sure light bulbs, strings, and connections are not broken or damaged in any way.
- Always turn off tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
- Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
- Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry and keep it away from your home/garage. Of the ten days with the largest shares of Christmas tree fires, none were before Christmas.
- Check with your local community to find a recycling program.