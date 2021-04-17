Teddy Bear Picnic at the Children’s Park in Tyler allows for growth in parents, kids relationship

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the Children’s Park in Tyler hosted a Teddy Bear Picnic for parents, kids and families to grow in their relationships.

“It’s a special place for families who have lost children,” Jennifer Carson, the Founder of the Children’s Park said. ” We have over 700 names along the sidewalk.”

The Teddy Bear Picnic brought families together with their kids. At the event people brought blankets and kids brought their favorite teddy bear.

People also had the option to grab some food from Poke in Da Eye barbeque , Café 1948 and Kona Ice.

Because the play is in the child and not the equipment, this Teddy Bear Picnic is for parents and children to enrich their relationships by playing together.

Families were able to connect at five stations set up throughout the park. A spot for music, storytelling, yard games, rock and flower painting, and bear hunting.

“Not all those children have passed because it’s about celebrating life,” Carson continued. “For families who have lost a child, our mission is to comfort families mourning a loss of a child as they process and find purpose through their grief.”