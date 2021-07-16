Teen on a mission to thank law officers pays visit to Tyler PD

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A 16-year-old Tyler teen who is on a mission to thank law enforcement agencies for their work stopped at the Tyler PD office on Friday.

Savannah Solis has traveled throughout the United States to let police officer know that she and others appreciate what they do. She has written over 11,000 thank you cards to officers around the country and has written a children’s book, “She Believed She Could, So She Did.”

At the Tyler PD, she displayed her banner that reads “Savannah says ‘They Matter To Me.” It’s signed by officers from all over the country.

“She and her parents visited the officers in our 3 p.m. briefing,” said the posting on the Tyler PD Facebook page. “The Faulkner Station officers are in the TV behind the Ferguson Station officers. We were happy to be a part of your journey Savannah, keep up the good work!

In an earlier interview with KETK News, Solis explained why she wrote her book: “I wrote it for the younger generation because I want them to see the good. I wrote it to inspire kids to thank law enforcement.”

She encourages other kids take the #SavannahChallenge.

Thank a Law Enforcemnet Officer Ask to take a picture with them Post the picture on social media

You can follow Help Savannah Say Thank You on Facebook.