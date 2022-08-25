TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – ‘Food from Heaven’ will provide a free after-school meal for Texarkana children 18 and younger.

Services will be for “Grab and Go” only to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“A lot of children, they are given their breakfast, they are given their lunch through school, but then when they get home, some kids don’t have anything in the evening. And so, this offers them a dinner and a snack that they can take home and they can eat,” said Executive Director of Food from Heaven Joy Lentz.

The USDA Food and Nutrition Services funds the Food from Heaven program.

It will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Recreation Center on Legion Drive.