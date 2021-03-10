Texas African American Museum receives donation worth $10,000 from Museum Arts, Inc. of Dallas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas African American Museum in Tyler received a generous donation worth around $10,000 from the Museum Arts, Inc. of Dallas.

The museum received two cases which will be used to display some exhibits.

The Texas African American Museum has grown from community donations, including many of its ongoing exhibits and their new building. The museum used to be a fire station that was given by the city of Tyler.

“We have two display cases that they donated to the museum today and this is going to benefit us the the max,” Gloria Washington, Executive Director of the Texas African American Museum.

The Museum Arts, Inc. is a company in Dallas which has helped design and manufacture museum exhibits.

According to the Museum administrators, the donation was valued over $10,000.