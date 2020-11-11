Texas African-American museum to relocate to old fire station on MLK in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas African-American Museum is getting a new home thanks to the city of Tyler.

The city donated the old Fire State No. 4 at 309 W. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., to Empowerment Community Development Corp., the nonprofit organization, that operates the museum at 3000 N. Border Ave.

“The City is excited to share in this opportunity with the ECDC,” City Manager Edward Broussard said. “The ECDC is a great organization in our community and they will have the opportunity to tell the story of impactful African Americans from East Texas. With the donation of this building, they will be able to expand their museum space.”

The museum has displays and artifacts that help preserve African-American history on regional and national levels.