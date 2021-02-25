Texas Air Force drops off water cases at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Air Force dropped off cases of water at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

The Air Force had two cargo planes drop offs on Thursday. One drop off was at 12:30 p.m. and the other was at 2:20 p.m.

The resources will be distributed to 10 counties in East Texas.

On Sunday, Smith County Judge Nathanial Moran and other local leaders helped to unload a military transport plane filled with pallets of water.

The group was comprised of Moran, County Engineer Frank Davis, and others from the Road & Bridge Department, ESD 2, and the City of Tyler.

In total, roughly 36,000 pounds of water on 16 pallets were unloaded from the C-130 military transport.

Despite the snow having melted away over the weekend, many cities remain under boil water notices due to treatment plants not being fully back online.

While many cities are lifting their boil water notice, many East Texans say their water has come out murky and milky even after they ran their faucets.

The city of Tyler also said they are aware of the problem and are working to fix the issue as soon as possible.