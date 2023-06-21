GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — Five days after severe storms swept through the area, trees are still down and linemen are working hard in the heat to restore power. Texas Baptist Men has stepped up to help the community recover.

“Help your neighbor as best as you can and everybody helps everybody,” said Johnny Wayne-Eaves, an Upshur County resident.

That’s exactly what TBM is doing throughout East Texas after storms devastated property and infrastructure last week.

“These are five places where trees are on the houses or leaning in the houses or across front yards, backyards, so we are out here cleaning those up so people can use their property again,” said Bruce Slaven, Texas Baptist Men.

TBM deployed over the weekend, they begin their work early in the morning, staying ahead of intense evening temperatures. In Gladewater, crews cleared a street and got a tree off of a pickup truck.

It’s part of a recovery process that’s even more of a challenge to the thousands with no power. Some people could be waiting until Friday to get their electricity back on.

“Expensive you got to fill those generators up every 12-16 hours,” said Wayne-Eaves.

Until then, this group will keep answering every call they can. The group is dedicated to helping the community to the best of their ability.

“Understand we have probably over forty plus jobs now, requests for help… so, we’re out here helping our neighbor, helping their recovery” said Slaven.