CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announced their 2023 inductees on Wednesday morning.

The inductees are Clay Cooper and K.T. Oslin.

Cooper is a native of Wylie and according to his biography was born into a musical family. He began signing at the Wylie Opry at the age of 14 then joined the Texas Goldminors and moved to Branson, Mo., where he owns a theatre.

Oslin was originally born in Arkansas, but lived in Houston as a teenager. She passed away in December of 2020 at the age of 78.

K.T. Oslin holds her awards for best female country vocal performance and best country song for “Hold Me” at the 31st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 1989. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac, File)

In 1988, Oslin unseated Reba McEntire as the Country Music Association’s female vocalist of the year. McEntire had won it four straight times.

Her hit singles included “I’ll Always Come Back,” “Hold Me,” “Do Ya,” “Two Hearts,” “Hey Bobby,” “Didn’t Expect It to Go Down This Way” and “This Woman.” She also wrote many of her songs and played keyboard on several of them.

“K.T. Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in country music and was a strong influence for women with her hit ’80’s Ladies,'” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. “I was fortunate to work with K.T. on a number of television shows in the late 90s. She was always gracious to the crews and up-and-coming talent performing alongside her.”

The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame was created in 1998 to celebrate the contributions of Texans to the country music profession.