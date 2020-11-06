Texas Department of Family and Protective Services searching for two children

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services or DFPS is searching for two children.

They are 12-year-old Robert Trickle, Jr. and 7-year-old Briya Tickle.

According to DFPS, the children were ordered into DFPS custody. They were last seen with their parents, Christina Gibbons and Robert Tickle in Chandler.

Officials also believe the children may be in the Dallas area near Duncanville or Grand Prairie. The parents have a 2002 brown Ford F-150 pickup truck with the Texas license plate number: HKY 8662.

Anyone with information about the children should contact Child Protective Investigations at 903-521-6095.

KFXK Fox 51