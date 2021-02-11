Texas gas prices continue to rise, but still among lowest in nation

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices continue to climb in Texas

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.20 for a gallon of unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The price increased 4 cents in one week and is 12 cents more than this time last year.

Prices in East Texas compared to last week are:

Longview: $2:20, $2:17

Tyler: $2.21, $2.17

Texarkana: $2.23, $2.20

Drivers in Texas are still paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

Gas prices are increasing as the price for crude keeps rising. Market analysts say this reflects optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year and oil production cuts by members of the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Counties. Demand for gasoline is still much lower than this same time last year and regional supplies are back to levels not seen since August, according AAA.

“COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline consumption lower than this same time last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the crude oil market is betting on renewed demand later this year, and this is causing crude and, in turn, pump prices to go up.”