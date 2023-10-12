TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade, the City of Tyler will be filled with vibrant colors, lively music and the sweet scent of roses. For the first time in the Texas Rose Festival’s history, KETK will broadcast the festival in Spanish through KTPN.

For a second year, the rich Hispanic culture will be highlighted in the parade by a very special group. This year is quite unique as we have something in store for East Texans, making it a first for our station.

“It’s a wonderful event that I’ve been involved with for years, and I’m sure that I will miss it. It’s been a lot of time and effort primarily by others. Hundreds of volunteers make this event work and Viva La Rosa is a great example of that, says the President of the Texas Rose Festival, Ron Scoenborn.

This year’s participation by the Viva La Rosa Committee is set to be even more special, with over 50 Quinceaneras showcasing their stunning gowns, tiaras and bouquets of roses on the day of the parade.

“My whole family is in Mexico. I don’t know about half of them. I’m really trying to go soon to meet them. They are so excited to see me in my dress again. With your help on TV, it’s very exciting,” said Quinceanera from New Summerfield ISD, Melanie Gonzalez.

With a dual workload, schoolwork and parade rehearsals, these young ladies have been perfecting their choreography to music from their culture.

“It doesn’t matter what your background is, you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it. I hope everyone knows that because I’m working to be a role model for others who think that because of their background, they can’t do anything,” says Quinceanera from Henderson ISD, Yareli Tovar Murillo.

With more than 17 East Texas high schools represented, and a spectacle of 100-plus participants, the parade is bound to be a visual treat, making the festival inclusive for all East Texans.

“I feel very proud! I’m glad that we’re breaking barriers. You know, it’s important for our community to know that we are being acknowledged,” said Mother of Yareli Murillo, Vickie Murillo. “The experience altogether is something that I never thought I would have. I was blessed to finally have a daughter and pick the dress and make decisions for her. It’s a coming-of-age event. That is something that I feel that is a once in a lifetime experience.”

As anticipation and excitement fill the air, it’s not just a parade. It’s a celebration of diversity.

“I’m truly excited that this is happening in my last year as President to have a Spanish broadcast of the parade. I don’t think anybody really could have imagined that. Hopefully, it’ll reach more people who will learn what we are about and want to become involved,” says Scoenborn.

A tribute to cultural heritage, and a testament to the Unity of the East Texas community. “Be proud of where they are from and do not compare yourselves to anybody else because your life is yours,” said Gonzalez.

The 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade will take place on Oct. 21.

You can catch it exclusively on KETK and completely in Spanish on KTPN.