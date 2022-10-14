TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the Texas Rose Festival Parade just a day away, Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry will be coronated on Friday.
The coronation draws crowds of all ages. Each year, the coronation has a unique theme and extravagant gowns. In addition, there will be an intriguing story for the must-see event.
Rose Queen Molly Berry will be crowned on Friday, with one coronation scheduled for 2 p.m. and another scheduled for 7 p.m.
KETK will livestream the 2 p.m. coronation in this article.
The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 and is steeped in tradition. To catch up on all the excitement, scan the QR code pictured here.