East Texans gather for the 2021 Texas Rose Festival coronation

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- It’s been two years since the Rose City was able to celebrate the Texas Rose Festival because of the pandemic.

It was only the second time in the festival’s history it’s been canceled

On Friday, the big event was the coronation.

The excitement has been building for a long time leading up to this moment.

The Rose Queen, Ana Grace Hallmark, was crowned during this ceremony.

But a lot more goes into this event than just the beautiful dresses and crown.

“To have worked with these willing and wonderful volunteers, there are hundreds of them backstage working together to put this on. All of these lovely participants from Tyler and from out of town, it’s really a joy and excitement to be here and watch it all come to life,” said Frances Jackson, a coordination coach.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here.

The parade starts Saturday at 9 a.m. If you can’t make out to the event, you can watch it on KETK and online.