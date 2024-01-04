TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Rose Festival held an event on Thursday where they announced the 2024 theme, queen and royal court for the annual event.

The theme for the 2024 Texas Rose Festival is Fanfare of Festivals.

They also announced Frances Olivia Faulconer as the 91st annual queen, daughter of Galen and Renee Faulconer.

Queen Frances Olivia Faulconer

Princess Merritt Dial

“Being chosen as the Queen of the Texas Rose Festival is not just a distinction for me; it’s a testament to the pride and joy it brings to my entire family,” said Faulconer.

Merritt Dial was named this year’s princess. She is the daughter of Michelle and David Dial.

“Representing Tyler is a great honor for me as I continue a family tradition participating in the festival,” said Dial.

The 91st Duchess of the Rose Growers is Alice Elizabeth Milton. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Alan Carver and Dr. and Mrs. Mark Allen Milton.

She is the seventh Duchess of the Rose Growers in her family, both her mother and sister once holding the title.