DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – The former dress designer for the Texas Rose Festival for almost 40 years has passed away.

According to the Byrum Funeral Home obituary, Winn Morton died peacefully at his home on April 22 at the age of 93.

Born in Lancaster in December of 1928, Winn worked with every top costume workroom in New York, designing for Broadway and off-Broadway Productions. In 1975, Winn became the art director for Six Flags Show Productions.

In 1982, Winn became the designer for the Texas Rose Festival, held in Tyler every year. His obituary states that, “each season he outdid the previous year with his artistry for the Queen, Duchess, and Ladies-in Waiting, along with countless debutantes.”

He would then have teams in Dallas and San Antonio bring his outstanding sketches to life.

In 2019, the man behind the glittering gowns and spectacular scenes retired, after designing costumes and sets for his last Texas Rose Festival pageant.

A private memorial is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dachshund Lovers of Texas, P.O. Box 820984, Dallas, Texas, 75382-0984.