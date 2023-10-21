TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade began at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and visitors were sure to arrive bright and early to get their seats.

“I’ve been coming since we were little, I’m from Tyler so we always come every year,” said parade attendee Sherree Vandyke.

The Rose Parade is a tradition for many East Texans.

“Well, I am excited for all of it,” said Brenda Stanfill, parade attendee. Every year, visitors look forward to seeing all of the participants and floats. “I love seeing all of the beautiful dresses, I love it,” said Stanfill.

The costumes and performances were showstopping.

“Looking forward to the schools, I love the band, I love to see all the cheerleaders, I just love coming to see all the kids,” said Vandyke. Her daughter was in the parade with Tyler High this year, and she was excited to support her.

“I love the Shriners, I love the horses and I love the bands. I just love it all,” said Stanfill.

Dianne Danna hadn’t been to the Rose Parade for about sixteen years and she shared how happy she was to be back for the 90th year. “Just to see a parade, it’s so nice and wonderful, just to be out here. Thank God we have good weather today,” said Danna.

The Texas Rose Festival Parade had more than 100 participants who were celebrating school pride, the City of Tyler and different cultures. Stanfill hopes everyone gets to experience the Texas Rose Festival and all it has to offer.

“See the beautiful roses, and just enjoy Tyler,” said Stanfill.