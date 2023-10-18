TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 90th Texas Rose Festival goes from Thursday through Sunday this week.

The annual celebration is marked by several events showing off rich traditions and dazzling new displays alike. The weekend will be packed with activities for all ages. See below for a full list of events by day:

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Garden Center, free admission

– 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Garden Center, free admission

– 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 90th Texas Rose Festival ribbon cutting and morning prayer service – 10 a.m. Rose Garden Center, free admission

– 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Texas Rose Festival Rose Display – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Garden Center, free admission

– 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Garden Center, free admission

– 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Texas Rose Festival Men’s Luncheon – 11:15 a.m. Cowan Center, tickets $50 and up

– 11:15 a.m. Texas Rose Festival Ladies’ Luncheon – 11:30 a.m. The Crosswalk at Green Acres Baptist Church, tickets $75 and up

– 11:30 a.m. Texas Rose Festival Matinee Coronation – 2 p.m. Cowan Center, tickets $15-$45

– 2 p.m. Texas Rose Festival Evening Coronation – 7 p.m. Cowan Center, tickets $25-$85

– 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Texas Rose Festival Parade pre-parade activities – 9 a.m. CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

– 9 a.m. Texas Rose Festival Parade sponsored by KETK – 9 a.m. West from Glenwood Boulevard and Front Street, free to sit along parade route, $10 for stadium seating

– 9 a.m. Texas Rose Festival Rose Display – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Rose Garden Center, free admission

– 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rose Garden Center, free admission

– 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rose Festival Arts & Crafts Fair – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bergfeld Park, free admission

– 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tyler’s Old Rose Open House and vintage rose festival dress display – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Goodman-LeGrand House, free admission

– 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Tea – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Tyler Municipal Rose Garden, free admission

– 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22