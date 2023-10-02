TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s 90th Annual Texas Rose Festival will take place Oct. 19-22 where people can watch ceremonial events including the Queen’s Coronation, Ribbon Cutting and Rose Presentation, the Queen’s Tea and the Rose Parade.

Over a dozen events will take place to celebrate the queen’s coronation. There will be free admission to some events including the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair, Queen’s Tea, Rose Display, Palette of Roses Art Show and Sale and the 90th Texas Rose Festival Ribbon Cutting and Morning Prayer Service.

For events requiring tickets, people can purchase them at the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center located at 3200 Old Glory Rd, Tyler, Texas or on their website.

Friday, Oct. 20

Texas Rose Festival Men’s Luncheon – 11: 15 a.m.

Kenneth A. Hersh, President and Chief Executive Officer of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will be the guest speaker. Hersh wrote “The Fastest Tortoise: Winning in Industries I Knew Nothing About.” He also is a frequent writer and speaker on economic, geopolitics, energy industry and financial markets.

Location : UT Tyler Louise Herrington Patriot Center

Purchase tickets here: TRF Men’s Luncheon

Texas Rose Festival Ladies’ Luncheon – 1:30 a.m.

Danielle D. Rollins, author of “Soiree Entertaining with Style” and “A Home for All Seasons” will be the guest speaker of this year’s Ladies Luncheon.

Location: Green Acres Crosswalk

Purchase tickets here: TRF Ladies Luncheon Tickets

Texas Rose Festival Matinee Coronation – 2 p.m.

Location: R. Don Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center

Purchase tickets: TRF Matinee Tickets

The 90th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation – 7 p.m.

The coronation is a theatrical experience that inspires all ages. Each year there is a new theme with gowns, staging and intriguing story that makes this a must-see event.

Location: R. Don Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center

Purchase tickets: TRF Evening Coronation

Saturday, Oct. 21

Texas Rose Festival Pre-Parade Activities – 9 a.m.

Location: CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Purchase tickets: TRF Parade

Parade Begins – 9 a.m.

The event hosts more than 120 parade entries with custom parade floats, bands, color guards, car clubs and dance teams.

Location: West from Glenwood Boulevard & Front Street