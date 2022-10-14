TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event.

The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise Berry, who will have a coronation on Friday. She will attend the Texas Rose Festival Parade on Saturday, sponsored and televised by KETK-TV.

Carrying on the tradition of nearly every queen before her, Berry is a proud Tyler native.

“I’m a junior at Texas Christian University and I grew up in Tyler,” Berry said. “I’ve lived here my entire life.”

She remembers the moment she found out she was chosen as Rose Queen and the surprise that set in after the announcement.

“My jaw hit the floor. I started sobbing, crying. It was such a surreal moment. It was unbelievable,” Berry said.

For Berry, her royal title was years in the making. She was a royal attendant in 2007, and she said that was her favorite moment of the parade.

“I felt like I was a princess and it was the most amazing experience ever, and I literally cried when it was over,” Berry said.

She now gets to live her childhood dream as local royalty.

“It’s the biggest honor I could’ve ever asked for,” Berry said. “The fact that someone wanted me to represent our city as the Rose Queen is just the most amazing feeling.”

Berry comes from generations of Texas Rose Festival participants, watching how it’s done for years.

“’I’ve learned to be an ambassador for the city and to be a strong, independent woman.” Queen Molly Berry

After watching her family members in the role of Rose Queen, it’s finally Berry’s turn to wear an extravagant gown just like the queens before her. It will be revealed the day of the Rose Parade, televised live on KETK and livestreamed on KETK.com.

Berry hinted that her dress is wholly unique compared to past years.

“You definitely don’t want to miss it. It’s unlike any other queen’s dress ever,” Berry said. “It’s all about the theme.”

Berry invited everyone to partake in the festivities.

“Everyone come out and see,” Berry said. “It’s going to be a festival you don’t want to miss.”