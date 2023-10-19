TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texans gather to celebrate the 90th Texas Rose Festival, Latino countries will be represented at the Rose Festival Parade as part of the work and creativity of the Monarca Initiative.

“With the help of Sophina Vasquez, we created the nonprofit Monarca. We saw a need in the immigration population. So, that’s where we come in,” Argentina native and Co-Director of Monarca Initiative Lorena Rebagliati said. “We have citizenship classes, we have G.E.D. in Spanish courses too and then we have workshops. So, depending on the need that we see in the community, we provide those kinds of workshops.”

The group of women is known for their hands-on approach to supporting immigrants through their overall metamorphosis into life in the U.S. The nonprofit works to not just help others adjust, but also celebrate their heritage as they establish roots in East Texas.

“I didn’t know English when I came, it was just like basic, very little things. But I had to learn the language,” Mexico native and Co-Director of Monarca Initiative Josefina Vasquez said. “I had to learn how to navigate the different cultures. I had to understand that not everyone is from the same place, that we have people from different, different countries.”

Members of Monarca said this year’s tribute float for the parade is an opportunity to show the diversity within the Hispanic community. Volunteers, many of whom were immigrants themselves, will proudly represent their home country and present a vibrant display of over 20 Latino countries.

“I’m going to be wearing my Wasa dress, it’s the traditional dress. My husband, who is American, he’s going to be wearing his cowboy hat and a Chilean belt that my dad gave him,” Chile native Nury Burnett said. “We’re going to have people from Venezuela, from Peru, from Argentina, Mexico, Belize. That’s something that I can’t wait to see all those colors. And I think it’s going to be a beautiful day to honor who we are.”

They said it’s more than just a parade float, it’s a symbol of their journey, struggles and triumphs.

“I really like that in Mexico there are different states, and every state has its own unique traditional dress,” Vasquez said. “Last year was really emotional for me to see all the countries coming together and celebrating that, seeing that unity, and showing to the rest of the people in Tyler that we are here all together. We want you to know we are very grateful for the opportunity to participate.”

This serves as a reminder of the rich diverse cultures that make up our nation, and the role immigrants play in shaping our country’s identity and of the East Texas community.

“Especially with the Rose Parade, ‘Viva La Rosa,’ I’m excited that we kind of get to extend the Hispanic Heritage Month a little bit and transfer that energy to the Parade. It’s an ongoing dialogue of what we are celebrating,” Burnett said.

The 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade can be caught exclusively on KETK and completely in Spanish over on KTPN.

