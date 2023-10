TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2023 Texas Rose Festival Parade will take to the streets of Tyler Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

This year, the festival is themed around “The Story of Film,” celebrating movies from various years in a wide array of genres. The parade will feature Duchesses and Ladies in Waiting in dresses centered around those themes, and the Queen’s float will be the grand finale.

Check back here for the latest photos as the parade goes on:

Here is Court Float 1, starring the following duchesses representing different films: Jessica Robson, Duchess of Highland Park – “Cleopatra” Anna Robson, Duchess of Highland Park – “Ben Hur” Catherine Stiles, Duchess of the Energy Capital – “Elizabeth” Sara Faulconer, Duchess of River Oaks – “Gone with the Wind”

This float of duchesses and ladies in waiting features dresses themed around sci-fi, action and adventure movies: Alexandra Heard, Duchess of Memorial – “Mad Max” Mary Burlison, Lady in Waiting – “The Matrix” Katherine Wills, Duchess of University Park – “The Lord of the Rings” Mary Mannon, Duchess of Chevy Chase – “The Hunger Games” Megan Manning, Duchess of Horseshoe Bay – “Harry Potter”

Another court float featuring: Emma Schuermann, Lady in Waiting – “Pirates of the Caribbean” Olivia Patterson, Lady in Waiting – “Jaws” Catherine Hammer, Duchess of the Metroplex – “Titanic” Chloe Griffith, Duchess of Beaumont – “Around the World in 80 Days”

This float features: Katherine Rotan, Duchess of Houston – “9-5” Bailey Junell, Duchess of Tanglewood – “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Molly Sherrell, Lady in Waiting – “Marie Antoinette” Grayson Griffith, Duchess of Crockett – “Amadeus” Grace Gordon, Lady in Waiting – “The Princess Bride”

Charlotte Hackney, Lady in Waiting – “Sunset Boulevard” Millie Martin, Lady in Waiting – “Gilda” Sadie Peeler, Duchess of San Antonio – “Kiss Me Kate” Olivia Abbott, Duchess of Preston Hollow – “The Wizard of Oz”

Rosemary Sands, Duchess of Dallas — “Harvey” Maci Drewry, Lady in Waiting – “Troop Beverly Hills” Emily Wilson, Lady in Waiting – “Desperately Seeking Susan” Morgan Good, Duchess of Northwest Dallas – “Legally Blonde”

