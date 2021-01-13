Small business that makes Texas Rose Festival parade floats supported financially by Barstool Fund

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Small businesses have been some of the hardest hit by the ongoing pandemic. The Barstool Fund is aiming alleviate some of the financial burden on companies across the country.

One of the two Texas companies that have already received funding is Lone Star Parade Floats, who makes the floats for the Texas Rose Festival help in Tyler every year.

Owner Clyde Watts thanked everyone who donated and has helped keep their business going in a post on the Barstool Fund website:

The Barstool Fund was started by Virginia technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife to help small businesses be able to operate and pay their employees for as long as this goes on.

So far, the only two Texas companies that have received funding are Lone Star Parade Floats and Mack’s Tenders, based in Houston.

For more information and how to contribute to the fund, click here.

TEXAS ROSE FESTIVAL HISTORY

The 2020 festival was canceled due to the coronavirus, but if you want to watch our coverage of the 2019 event, here you go!

The Tyler Rose Museum was developed to preserve and display the history of Tyler’s Rose Growing Industry and the Texas Rose Festival.

History and memorabilia is housed in the museum featuring fabulous costumes and items acquired since the first festival in 1933.

OTHER ROSE FESTIVAL STORIES