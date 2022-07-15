TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rose Festival kicked off in fashion Friday night.

Queen Molly Louise Berry helped begin the official countdown to the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival, which is set to officially take place on Oct. 13-16.

“Over the past few months, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed promoting the rich history of the Texas Rose Festival and the impact it has had on Tyler and the East Texas community, along with serving in volunteer capacities with the East Texas Food Bank and also Junior League of Tyler summer reading program. While many aspects of the festival, such as themes and costumes, have evolved over almost nine decades, one thing has remained the same: the strong sense of service and support from its many volunteers and sponsors in Tyler and Smith County.” Queen Molly Louise Berry

Berry also took the opportunity to thank the women and men for their hard work on this year’s festival.

Public ticket sales will begin on Sept. 1 through the Cowan Center Box Office.

The event also took the opportunity to thank the volunteers and sponsors involved in this year’s festival and to thank the committee and hosts of this year’s kick off reception.

The theme for the 2022 Texas Rose Festival is “Empires of Enchantment.”