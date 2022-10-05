TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation and Texas Rose Festival came together for the presentation of the art piece “Growth,” at the Tyler Rose Museum.

The artists of “Growth” are Deborah Hartigan Viestenz and Ariana Bradley. They created this piece for the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation. Their vision is to forever rid the world of multiple sclerosis (MS), and this piece will raise money to support research for MS.

This painting was at the Back in Bloom Rose Gala reception at DHV Artworks and was passed along to the museum. The Tyler Rose Museum is now accepting bidding and pledges through the end of October, and 100% of the proceeds raised go to Progressive MS Research.

Liz Bullard, the Executive Director and museum curator is honored to partner with the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation.

“The event this morning was just lovely. We were so proud to have the family and group that started the Yellow Rose Gala foundations fundraiser in Dallas come to Tyler and be so generous with their gift,” said Ballard.

The co-artist, Ariana Bradley was at the event presentation Wednesday. She said she was happy to take part in such a special event. The piece has a very inspiring meaning to it, “supporting those fighting that battle and finding a cure. You know support, hope, love. That’s what matters in these times and that is what Growth is for,” said Bradley.

Yellow Rose Gala Foundation was established in April 1986 by Jimmy and Dee Wynne. When Dee Wynne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, they wanted to raise money for for MS research. Throughout the past several years their foundation has raised millions of dollars. Wynne’s children, Todd and Fallon Wynne are now leading the foundation. They have many active Yellow Rose supporters.

Bullard added, “the piece you know is a very personal piece. The name of the art is Growth, showing the light and the vision for how we can give and hopefully find a cure for MS.” If anyone is interested in placing a bid on the painting they should contact the Tyler Rose Museum at (903) 597-3130.