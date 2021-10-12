The 88th Annual Texas Rose Festival returns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Annual Texas Rose Festival is back for it’s 88th year. The festival will take place from Oct. 14 – Oct. 17 and you can stream it live on KETK, ketk.com and the KETK mobile app.

Since it began in 1933, the Texas Rose Festival is one of the most popular events in East Texas and brings out almost a hundred thousand people every year to celebrate Tyler’s history.

The 88th anniversary celebration’s theme is Secrets of the Garden. The Rose Parade is one of the East Texas community’s favorite events. It hosts more that 120 entries from community members, color guards, bands, car clubs, Shriners, dance teams, the Queen and her court and more.

The 88th Texas Rose Festival’s royals are Queen Anna Grace Hallmark, Princess Elizabeth Reid Walker and Duchess of the Rose Growers Emily Ann Milton.

The Rose Parade will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and travel west from Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street. The parade will be televised on KETK, available on ketk.com and the KETK mobile app.

During the Texas Rose Festival, the Tyler Rose Museum will be open until 5 p.m., the cost is $3.50 for adults and $2.00 for children.

The Rose Festival Ribbon Cutting and Morning Prayer Service will be on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Rose Garden Center. It is one of many events that make up the Annual Rose Festival. Many of these events are family-friendly and open to the public. For a full list of Texas Rose Festival events, click here.