TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rose Festival Parade starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and if you don’t watch from inside the stadium, you can watch along the street.

So, where is the best place to set up?

A prime location to set up camp for the parade is along Front Street and Fairpark Drive.

You and your family will be able to see all of the parade floats go by there.

“We’ve got over 100 entries we are also celebrating the Hispanic Heritage month, it’s the last day of that. So, we’ve got a beautiful group of quinceaneras, it’s going to be lovely, lovely parade,” the Executive Director of the Texas Rose Festival, Liz Ballard said.

Ballard mentioned that many people tailgate when they watch the parade from the street. So, get there early! Don’t forget your chairs, sunscreen, and snacks.

If you decide to watch the parade from home, you can stream it live from our website, KETK.com.