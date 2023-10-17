TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rose Festival Parade is scheduled for Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., broadcast exclusively on KETK News.

On Saturday starting at 6 a.m., Front Street will be closed from Palace Avenue to Glenwood Boulevard and Glenwood will be closed from Houston Street to Front Street.

At 7:45 a.m. Front Street will be closed from Palace Avenue to Lyons Avenue and Glenwood Boulevard will be closed from Houston Street to Erwin Street.

Handicap parking for the event will be at Mike Carter Field on Fair Park Drive.

Any late participants will not be allowed to the parade route and will be directed to the staging locations.

The parade route will start at the Rose Garden Center, turning onto Fair Park Drive and ending at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. People can purchase tickets to view the parade from stadium seating or set up their own place along the route.

Additionally, KETK News will broadcast the parade live on air starting at 9 a.m., also livestreaming it on our website, app and Facebook page. KETK will also host a Spanish-language broadcast simultaneously on KTPN live.